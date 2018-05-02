Court rejects plea against Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty have been accused of humiliating and insulting the Valmiki community by using the word 'bhangi' in separate TV shows



Salman Khan

A Ludhiana court on Tuesday rejected the petition against Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty that sought action against them in SC/ST Act for allegedly using derogatory words for a particular community.

The actors have been accused of humiliating and insulting the Valmiki community by using the word 'bhangi' in separate TV shows. Presumably, Khan had used the word during the promotion of his film 'Tiger Zinda Hai', while referring to his dancing skills. Shilpa had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever