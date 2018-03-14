Court seeks Centre's decision on increasing Sangeet Som's security

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court asked the Centre to take a decision on the plea made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sangeet Som to increase his security arrangements



Representation pic

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court asked the Centre to take a decision on the plea made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sangeet Som to increase his security arrangements. The court on Tuesday sought the Centre's reply within three months on the plea filed by Sangeet seeking Z plus security cover in other states.

The BJP MLA has been granted Z plus security in five states including-Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand. The court has asked the BJP MLA to file a proposal before the Centre for the same, following which the government will take a decision.

The order was passed by a bench of Justice Prashant Kumar and Justice Rajan Roy. In his plea, the BJP MLA argued that he has a threat of his life from terrorist organisations. Arguing in the case, the Centre's representative said that the security provided to the MLA is enough for ensuring his safety. Som is an accused of inciting riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013. He was given top-level security in 2014.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever