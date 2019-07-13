Court sentences man to 7-year jail for robbing woman of cash, licensed revolver

crime

On Friday, a court in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district sentenced a man to seven years' of imprisonment for robbing a woman of cash and a licensed revolver.

Additional district sessions judge Ombir Singh ordered the sentence on Friday and slapped a fine of Rs 3,000 on the convict, Deepak, after holding guilty under section 397 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the IPC.

According to the prosecution, the accused identified as Deepak was arrested for looting cash and a licensed revolver from Renu, the sister of a Delhi Police sub-inspector, in the Kandhla police station area in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh in May 2013.

In a similar incident, an 80-year-old woman in Bindapur area in New Delhi was stabbed to death by a man. The accused then went on to rob the house but failed and instead got arrested. The deceased was identified as Santosh Devi, who was the wife of late Ravi Shankar Sharma.

The accused has been identified as Gidesh, who is 27-years-old and is a resident of Etah, Uttar Pradesh. The accused went inside the house to do robbery, the said police.

According to the police, the deceased was on the ground floor when the accused entered the room and stabbed her. After a while, he entered the room on the first floor and tried to do robbery by breaking an almirah. In the meantime, the daughter-in-law of the deceased woke up hearing the noise made by Gidesh. She locked the accused inside the room and informed the police.

After a while, the police came and arrested the accused.

In a similar incident, a 65-year-old man was killed over a land dispute in Madhupatti village in Survaya area, the said police. The victim, Vijay Kumar sustained serious injuries after being attacked by the accused Rajendra and his two sons, Rajesh and Surendra.

The accused were his neighbours and attacked him over a land dispute, they said. The victim was taken to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries, they added. The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem and the three accused have been arrested, a police officer informed.

With inputs from PTI

