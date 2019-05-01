Court to decide in runner Semenya's testosterone case today

other-sports

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland heard a week of arguments in the case in February

Caster Semenya

The world's sports court will decide today on South African runner Caster Semenya's challenge against rules regulating testosterone in female athletes, a verdict expected to have a profound impact on the future of women's sport.

Semenya, a double Olympic champion, is fighting regulations imposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes - or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) - to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.

The IAAF says the rules are essential to preserve a level playing field and ensure that all female athletes can see "a path to success." But Semenya's cause has earned widespread support, including by a global coalition of nations and scientific experts who argue that testosterone is an arbitrary and unfair measure for determining gender. The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland heard a week of arguments in the case in February.

