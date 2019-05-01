Court to decide in runner Semenya's testosterone case today
The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland heard a week of arguments in the case in February
The world's sports court will decide today on South African runner Caster Semenya's challenge against rules regulating testosterone in female athletes, a verdict expected to have a profound impact on the future of women's sport.
Semenya, a double Olympic champion, is fighting regulations imposed by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes - or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) - to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.
The IAAF says the rules are essential to preserve a level playing field and ensure that all female athletes can see "a path to success." But Semenya's cause has earned widespread support, including by a global coalition of nations and scientific experts who argue that testosterone is an arbitrary and unfair measure for determining gender. The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland heard a week of arguments in the case in February.
