Courteney Cox all jazzed up for reunion special episode of Friends

Days after the confirmation of a reunion special episode of famous sitcom 'Friends', actor Courteney Cox expressed excitement about the upcoming special which is set to telecast on HBO Max. The 55-year old actor featured in Kevin Nealon's web series and revealed details about the reunion episode, reported Fox News.

"So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show," Fox News quoted Cox as saying. "We're going to have the best time. It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic," Cox added.

Earlier last week, video streaming platform HBO Max, confirmed that the cast of the iconic TV show 'Friends' will be coming together for an "unscripted cast reunion special" on the platform. "The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max," a release on Fox News said.

The show is being directed by Ben Winston who would also be the executive producer, along with David Crane, Kevin Bright and Marta Kauffman. The five main lead actors will also be the executive producers of the special, reported Fox News. The co-executive producers are set to be Emma Conway and James Longman.

