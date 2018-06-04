Courtney Walsh: Won't get bowlers like Ambrose and me now

Courtney Walsh think fast bowling isn't on the decline

West Indies pacers Curtly Ambrose (left) and Courtney Walsh in August 2000. Pic/AFP

West Indian pace legend Courtney Walsh doesn't foresee another one like him or Curtly Ambrose coming along in international cricket but neither does he believe that fast bowling is on the decline. "You are not going to get bowlers like me and Curtly anymore because we are long gone, retired," Walsh told PTI when asked about his partnership with the lanky Antiguan.

"The new generation will create its own stuff, bring its own technique. When I played, I used what Wesley Hall and Andy Roberts taught me. It keeps evolving. If you can get those senior players to pass on their tips and use it with what is happening now, you will only be a better bowler," he added.

The exponential growth of slam-bang T20 cricket has forced the fast bowlers to come up with a plethora of variations. The pacers end up using those same tricks even in the longest format where sheer speed and accuracy remain the most potent weapons. "All aspects of the game are evolving. So, I don't think fast bowling is on the decline. You just have to combine the old school fast bowling with the new stuff that is happening now to keep improving your game," said Walsh.

