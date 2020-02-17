Shocking! Cousin shoots 19-year-old girl in private part over 'love affair'

A 19-year-old was shot dead in her private parts in Meerut, on Saturday night in a suspected case of honour-killing.

According to the police, they got to know about the incident after the family brought the girl to a local hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival, a Times of India report read. The family members initially tried to mislead the police by claiming it to be an "armed robbery and murder". Police said they also tried to clean up the blood stains.

The post-mortem report said the victim sustained three bullet injuries – one on an inner thigh, second in her private part and third in her back at a point above her waist. Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, the police registered a case against the victim's cousin, who is said to be the main accused and her parents who were present during the time of the incident. They were booked under relevant sections of murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence, the report added.

"There were a lot of blood stains at the spot and someone had tried to clean them off. Broken bangles were also recovered from the spot which suggested resistance from the victim," Avinash Pandey, superintendent of police (rural areas), was quoted as saying in the report.

He said the body had become completely pale suggesting she was dead at least 5-6 hours before police were finally alerted about the incident.

Conflicting statements from family members also made the police suspicious. They were taken into custody after the family resisted the police's move to send the body for a postmortem. Police said the victim was in a relationship with a youth and her family disapproved of it. The girl's cousin shot her thrice in one such confrontation on Saturday night.

The report said that her brother told police that his cousin shot and killed the girl in an inebriated state. He said the girl's cousing, his friend and he got drunk at a birthday party on Saturday night. "We were already aware about her affair and she was continuing it against everyone's will. He shot the girl in presence of all family members," her brother said.

