COVDI-19: India records over 500 deaths in 24 hrs; recovery rate nears 60 per cent

India registered the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths at 507 on Wednesday with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 per cent of the fatalities, while 18,653 new infections were reported taking the total tally to 5,85,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

This is the fifth consecutive day that Coronavirus infections have increased by more than 18,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,94,958 infections from June 1 till date. The number of active cases stands at 2,20,114, while 3,47,978 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am.

"Thus, around 59.43 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 88,26,585 samples have been tested up to June 30, with 2,17,931 samples being tested on Tuesday. Of the total 17,400 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 7,855 fatalities.

'No restrictions on selling Coronil'

Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved said there are no AYUSH Ministry restrictions on selling Coronil, a drug the company recently launched as a medicine for COVID-19 but is now calling it a product to "manage" the disease. The Union Ministry confirmed that Patanjali can sell the product but not as a cure for COVID-19.

Puri shuts down for Bahuda Yatra

The Lord Jagannath's 'Bahuda Yatra' — the return car festival — began on Wednesday in the absence of devotees, and amid tight security and curfew, as the seaside pilgrim town virtually shut down to prevent gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the divine siblings – Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and their sister Devi Subhadra – embarked on their return journey back to the 12th-century shrine, the administration appealed people to stay home and watch the rituals on TV.

Services remain suspended in K'taka

Most of the services banned during the lockdown will continue to remain suspended from Wednesday as part of Unlock 2.0 in Karnataka, a top official said. "Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain closed till July 31," ordered Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar.

Goa to open for tourists from July 2

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar announced that the coastal state will be open to tourists starting July 2, as 250 hotels have been granted permission to resume operations. Goa has remained shut for travellers since the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March.

