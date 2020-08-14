COVID-19: 10 Navi Mumbai hospitals in dock for overcharging patients

The NMMC has given hospitals two days to explain themselves

After issuing guidelines to private and charitable hospitals in its jurisdiction, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has served show cause notices to 10 hospitals. The hospitals have been

given 48 hours to give explanations regarding complaints of inflated bills. The NMMC's action will be based on the responses.

The NMMC commissioner on August 12 had issued guidelines directing all private and charitable hospitals to not demand deposits from patients or their relatives at the time of admission. They have also been told to not issue vague bills at the time of discharge and that every time, procedure and specifications be described well. The NMMC had warned of action in case of non-compliance.

"Several complaints have been received from citizens regarding exorbitant charges being levied by 10 private hospitals. NMMC has audited these complaints and found irregularities prima facie," said the NMMC in a statement.

"NMMC's top-most priority is to protect its citizens from such type of experiences and accordingly show cause notices have been issued to these hospitals. In addition to this, instructions have been given to resolve such type of grievances within 24 hours," added the NMMC.

"It will take some time to evaluate the responses by the hospitals and action will be taken accordingly," said a senior NMMC officer on condition of anonymity.

