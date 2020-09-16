COVID-19: 22 wards in Mumbai have more than 1 per cent growth rate

The state recorded more than 500 deaths and 20,000 new cases on Tuesday, thereby taking the total count close to nearly 11 lakh mark with over 2.9 lakh active cases. However, after reporting more than 2,000 cases for several days, Mumbai's count dropped to around 1,500 cases on Tuesday even as the number of fatalities rose to nearly 50 deaths.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Pune took the lead once again with 3,191 cases followed by Nagpur with 1,800. Other districts with a high daily count include Mumbai with 1,586 cases, Nashik with 2,416 and Satara with 1,117. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, barring Thane, all other districts had less than 450 cases each.



The state's recovery rate saw some progress as it increased to 70.62 per cent and while 19,423 patients were discharged from the state, 1,717 patients were discharged from Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained steady 77 per cent and the doubling rate fell to 54 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 80,000 of them are in Pune, 29,239 are in Thane and 30,938 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state was steady at 2.77 per cent and till date, there have been 30,409 COVID-related deaths and 377 deaths due to other causes in the state.

On Tuesday, there were 515 COVID-related deaths in the state and Nagpur led with 88 followed by Mumbai and Kolhapur with 49 each. In other districts, Pune had 46 deaths, Sangli had 38 and Kalyan-Dombivli had 26.

Health officials clarified that out of the total deaths, 302 occurred in the last 48 hours while 116 are from last week and the rest are from the week before that. Five deaths involved residents of other states. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 49 deaths, 37 patients were suffering from other ailments while 33 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a spike in cases, the city's daily growth rate increased to 1.28 per cent as the total count stands at 1.73 lakh cases. Eleven administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and 22 wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent each. With a marginal rise, R North ward is now leading with 1.72 per cent followed by R Central and D wards. R Central has more than 2,100 active cases, 13 wards have more than 1,000 cases and five wards have more than 800 active cases. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank fifth and on Tuesday, Dharavi had seven new cases while Dadar had 25 and Mahim had 20.

