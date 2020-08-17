COVID-19: 2.94 lakh test positive globally in 24 hours

Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases reached a record high with more than 2,94,000 people testing positive for the novel Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, BBC reported on Sunday, citing the World Health Organisation's (WHO) data. The WHO, which records only official tally, reported 2,94,237 cases and 9,985 deaths in the 24-hour period. The record high number shows the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the world, including Europe where several countries have been reported fresh outbreaks weeks after contain ing the spread of the infectious respiratory disease.

'Spain in critical situation'

Experts in Spain said the country is again in a "critical situation", reported BBC. According to the Guardian, nightclubs, bars and restaurants have to shut by 1 am. The country also banned smoking in public places where maintaining physical distancing is not possible. Spain has been reporting around 3,000 new cases recently, taking the total infection count to 3,58,843, including 28,617 deaths.

56,000 new cases in US

In the United States, where so far 5,531,282 have been infected and 1,72,630 have died of the virus, 56,729 new cases and 1,229 more deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

Not enough takers for test

In Texas, the leaders who grappled with testing shortages for much of the pandemic are now facing the opposite problem: not enough takers, even though it is reporting hundreds of deaths each day, while students are returning to class. "We're not having enough people step forward," Republican Governor Greg Abbott said.

The number of coronavirus tests being done each day in Texas has dropped by the thousands in August.

Nationwide average at 9%

Texas's rate of testing mirrors nationwide trends that has seen daily testing averages in the US fall nearly 9 per cent since the end of July, according to the COVID Tracking Project. It threatens to put the US even further behind other countries that have better managed the pandemic, in part, through more aggressive testing.

