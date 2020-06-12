COVID-19: 3,607 new cases in Maharashtra; total inches closer to a lakh

The COVID-19 case figures continued to set new records with 152 deaths in the state while Mumbai had 97 deaths on Thursday. With more than 3,600 fresh cases in the state, the COVID count is inching towards the one lakh mark.

State health department officials said they recorded 3,607 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and now the total stands at 97,648. As many as 47,968 patients are currently undergoing treatment at various healthcare facilities across the state.

City saw 1,418 new infections, which took the total number of cases to 54,085 cases. Names of 208 patients from Mumbai and 140 from Thane, who have tested positive, are yet to be added to the official record.

So far, as many as 3,590 COVID-19 patients have died across the state, including 1,954 alone in the city. The state's mortality rate continues to be on the rise; it increased to 3.7 per cent on Thursday from 3.65 per cent recorded a day earlier.

Among the 152 confirmed deceased, nine were from Mira Bhayandar, eight each from Solapur and Pune, seven from Kalyan Dombivali, five from Nashik, four from Navi Mumbai, two each from Vasai Virar and Latur and one each from Nanded, Jalna, Hingoli and Ratnagiri. Eighty-five of the those who died were senior citizens and 107 suffered from other ailments. Officials said 35 of them died in the past two days, and the remaining succumbed to the virus-related complications between April 1 and June 8.



A BMC health worker checks Jarimari residents on Thursday

Civic officials said the average daily growth of infections on Thursday was same as the previous day at 2.82 per cent. However, only two administrative wards have a growth rate higher than 5 per cent, they said.

With 3,618 total cases, G North ward continued to have the highest number of infections even though the daily count has reduced. Dharavi reported 20 new cases, while Dadar saw 15 and Mahim 13. So far, 104 have died in G North ward, including 75 in Dharavi, 15 in Dadar and 14 in Mahim.

So far, 46,078 COVID patients have recovered which includes the 1561 patients who were discharged on Thursday. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state stands at 47.2 per cent.

97,648

Total coronavirus cases in Maha as of today

