COVID-19: 43 test positive, including bride and groom, after attending wedding in Kerala

The Kasargod district authority have filed a case after a total of 43 persons tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a wedding function held in the district The Badiyudukka police have registered a case against the bride’s father under Kerala Epidemic Diseases ordinance 2020.

The bride and groom have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus after the marriage function which was held on July 17 at Chengala, Kasargod. The district collector has asked people who had attended the marriage function to stay in home quarantine and to contact the nearest health centre if symptoms develop.

A total of 927 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths were reported in Kerala on Sunday, taking the total active cases in the state to 9,655.

