COVID-19: 63,490 fresh cases in India, recovery rate 71.91 per cent

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 25,89,682 with a single-day spike of 63,490 cases, while the total number of recoveries rose to 18,62,258 pushing the recovery rate to 71.91 percent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 49,980 with 944 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection. The case fatality rate has declined to 1.93 per cent.

There are 6,77,444 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently which comprise 26.16 per cent of the total caseload in the country.

India had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7. According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15 with 7,46,608 samples being tested on Saturday.

