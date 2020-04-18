COVID-19: 70 'guests' bless Worli couple on wedding day via video conference

With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing the world to a halt, people have found unique ways to go about their lives. Aishwarya Ghanshyam Hilti, 25, and Sanjay Chaurasia, 27, too did so by tying the knot in their Worli house with their relatives attending it on video conference on Thursday.

The marriage took place in one of the containment areas of Mumbai but without any relatives, marriage hall or band.

While Hilti is a resident of Worli Koliwada, her husband Chaurasia is a resident of Prabhadevi. The couple works in a private bank and their wedding ceremony had been fixed for April 16.

"Our society is sealed due to the virus but the dates had been pre-decided. So our parents decided to conduct the rituals at home in the presence of just the immediate family," said Chaurasia.

As the ceremony progressed, all the people of the Worli society came out of their respective homes to clap and congratulate the couple while maintaining social distance.

"On video conferencing, we had more than 70 people in attendance while we performed the 'mangalashtak' (a Maharashtrian wedding ritual) at our home since we had all our clothes etc ready in advance," said Hilti.

The mangalsutra (bridal neckpiece), sarees and groom's sherwani were all ready. "We had even booked a hall but the lockdown made us cancel all of it," said the bride's father.

