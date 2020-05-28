COVID-19: Abu Malik's daughter gets married in low-key ceremony at home

It was to be a big fat shaadi but the pandemic brought all plans to a halt. Instead, composer-singer and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik's daughter Kashish wed Abdullah Dadarkar in a low-key ceremony at home on Tuesday.

As the bridal couple lives in the same housing complex in Versova, it helped. They did not have to venture out in times of social distancing.

Malik rendered a special track for daughter dearest before the nikah ceremony as family and friends watched the proceedings online. Kashish wore mother Poonam's bridal outfit. The couple, who runs an event management company, plans to hold a reception in better times.

Speaking of Abu Malik, the musician was in the spotlight during his stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house recently. Fondly referred to as 'Fifi', Abu had a decent run in the house before getting eliminated.

Sharing his experience in Bigg Boss 13, Malik said, "The show has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable experiences of my life. From meeting different people to dealing with conflicting egos and temperaments, the house has definitely taught me a lot about life and myself. I have discovered a different side to myself."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news