COVID-19: Active cases in Navi Mumbai and Panvel at six-month low

Navi Mumbai and Panvel have recorded the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in six months. While the number of active cases in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) jurisdiction fell below the 1,000 mark, in Panvel Municipal Corporation's (PMC) jurisdiction, the cases on December 22 were 327. Authorities are urging residential colonies to not have get-togethers on Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Till December 22, the NMMC has reported 50,359 cases, out of which 96 per cent patients have recovered. The city's COVID cases had crossed the 1,000 mark in June and reached the 4,000 mark in September. On December 22, NMMC had 973 active cases.

"This development is important as it gives a psychological boost to health workers and NMMC as well. NMMC residents have fought very bravely in the battle and we have managed to bring the daily cases and active cases down," said an NMMC official. "But Christmas and New Year's Eve are around the corner and we don't want to relax. If residents and NMMC don't take precautions, we may see a surge again," the official added.

Tackling curfew

Commissioners of both municipalities held meetings on Tuesday to discuss the night curfew and tackling the new strain of COVID. The police have assured absolute compliance with regard to the curfew.

"Though numbers are coming down, the pandemic hasn't ended. Another challenge is already in front of us in the form of the new strain of COVID-19. We must not forget this while celebrating Christmas and the New Year. We are urging residents not to arrange parties or celebrations in society premises, too," said Sudhakar Deshmukh, commissioner of PMC. "We don't need to panic about the new strain. We have to keep following the same instructions that we have been following for the past nine months."

NMMC Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar also urged citizens to be vigilant. "Government has taken the necessary steps, but ultimately, citizens need to be vigilant. If any family member or friend has returned from a foreign country, they must be home-quarantined for seven days. As a corporation, we are doing our best to track such people along with tourists who have come back from the UK. But this can't be done by NMMC alone," Bangar said.

"We understand that people are fed up with 2020 and want to bid adieu to the year with maximum energy. But we have to keep celebrations indoors this year. Mass gatherings may give rise to a surge," Bangar added.

COVID Status

NMMC

Total positive cases: 50,359

Total recovered: 48,351

Deaths: 1,035

Active cases: 973

Recovery rate: 96%

PMC

Total positive cases: 27,180

Total recovered: 26,248

Deaths: 595

Active cases: 337

Recovery rate: 96.57%

