COVID-19: Active patients tally drops by 5,000 in Mumbai

The number of new COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the state dropped further as Maharashtra reported a little over 10,000 cases and 263 deaths on Monday. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,813 new COVID-19 infections and 47 deaths, while a total of 3,502 patients recovered and were discharged on the same day. Health officials said that the recovery rate of the city is now 83 per cent.

From the 47 deaths reported in Mumbai on Monday, 35 patients had co-morbidities, 39 cases were above 60 years of age, and seven were between 40 to 60 years while one was below 40 years of age. The total number of fatalities in Mumbai now stands at 9,152.



BMC officials conduct swab tests at Dhanji Devasi BMC school, Ghatkopar East on Monday

Health officials said that like Mumbai, Pune too has witnessed a decline in cases as it reported 1,884 new cases on Monday – half the number of cases it reported on Sunday.

On Monday, the BMC health officials also removed names of 2,173 cases as a part of verification and reconciliation process which they carry out every 15 days. As a result of this, the total number of active patients in Mumbai has come down to 24,199.

Health officials said that the state had been reporting over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases daily for the last two weeks. However, the numbers started declining from Saturday as 14,348 new infections were reported.

Sunday also witnessed a decline as 13,702 were reported while on Monday it has further gone down with 10,244. Now the total number of cases recorded in Maharashtra stands at 14,53,653.

In Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), 381 new cases were reported in Navi Mumbai, while Kalyan-Dombivli had 268.

Health officials further pointed out that a total of 12,982 patients were discharged after full on Monday, while the recovery rate of the state has now reached to 80 per cent — an all-time high for the state. Officials further pointed out that there are 2,52,277 active COVID-19 patients across Maharashtra currently.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news