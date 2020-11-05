COVID-19: After a decline, Mumbai's daily count rises again

Despite the increasing cases, a large number of people were seen shopping in Dadar market for Diwali on Wednesday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The numbers of new COVID-19 cases in the state rose on Wednesday to over 5,500 taking the total tally up to nearly 17 lakh. While the city too saw a rise with nearly 1,000 fresh cases, there was a decline in the number of active cases as the tally went below the 17,000-mark.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 983 followed by Pune with 604 and Nashik with 420. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 271 new cases, all other districts had less than 150 cases each.

The state's recovery rate increased marginally to 90.68 per cent and while 8,728 patients were discharged in the state, 1,737 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 89 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 187 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 24,000 of them are in Pune, 16,666 are in Thane and 16,576 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state increased marginally to 2.62 per cent and till date, there have been 44,548 COVID-related deaths. The number of deaths due to other causes in the state jumped to 733 on Wednesday.

There were 125 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 29 followed by Pune with 15. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 29 deaths, 24 patients were suffering from other ailments while 23 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.37 per cent as the total count crossed 2.6 lakh cases. Fifteen administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, R Central ward is leading with 0.51 per cent followed by M West and K West wards. R Central ward now has more than 1,400 active cases and cumulatively, five wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each while three wards have 800 or more active cases each.

