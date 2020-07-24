COVID-19: After West Bengal, Karnataka restricts movement of trains from Mumbai

The Karnataka government has decided to limit the movement of trains from Mumbai by cutting down all its halts, keeping only the last station, Bengaluru City, as the alighting point. The station officially called Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru is the only station where state health authorities have COVID-19 protocols of thermal screening and quarantine stamping.

A note from Central Railway (CR) informed passengers that they had decided to eliminate the stops of special train No.01301 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai — KSR Bengaluru Special as per the request of the Karnataka government in view of the pandemic. The train will not halt at stations like Yelahanka Junction, Bengaluru East, and Bengaluru Cantonment from July 24.

"There were allegations that many evaded COVID-19 screening and home quarantine stamping in the past few weeks, making it difficult for authorities to trace those entering the city/state. Following this, the railway board, on the recommendation of the state government, decided to restrict train stops from Friday. Local health officials believe that these passengers have contributed significantly to the recent surge in positive cases," a railway official said.

After two months of total nationwide lockdown, the first train from Mumbai had reached Bengaluru on June 2.

This is the second state after West Bengal to restrict trains from Mumbai. West Bengal government imposed a similar ban earlier this month.

