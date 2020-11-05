COVID-19: Amid elections, single-day cases in US top 1 lakh

The US has reported 100,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a new single-day record for the first time since the onset of the pandemic in the country, it was reported.

According to the Covid Tracking Project, the US reported 102,591 cases on Wednesday, which increased the overall infection tally to 9,477,709, The Hill news website reported.

At least 34 states, including Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin, reported daily case spikes on Wednesday.

The country's death toll increased to 233,651, after more than 1,100 new fatalities were reported on Wednesday.

The caseload and death toll are currently the highest in the world, making the US the worst-hit country.

The Covid Tracking Project also said that there are some 52,000 people currently hospitalised with coronavirus across the country.

The grim milestone came amidst the tension surrounding the recently-concluded US presidential election.

While Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, edging closer to electoral votes needed to win, has declared that he was ready to "govern as an American President", incumbent President Donald Trump has gone to the courts in a bid to stop his rival.

As of Wednesday night, Biden had 264 electoral college votes, six short of the 270 needed to become President, and Trump had only 214, according to media tally.

