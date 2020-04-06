Amitabh Bachchan joins hands with Haji Ali Dargah Trust to provide food to needy

Only days ago, Amitabh Bachchan had shared a post, musing that those who believe in helping others, do so without fanfare. A man of his words, the megastar has been quietly working with the Haji Ali Dargah Trust and the Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust (at the Mahim Dargah) to provide food to the needy in these times. Bachchan, as shared in his blog, has been ensuring that 2,000 food kits are supplied every day — with 200 distributed at the Haji Ali Dargah and the Mahim Dargah, and the remaining 1,800 packets being sent to Babulnath Mandir, Mira Datar Dargah, Kolsa Bunder, Lotus Colony in Worli and the premises of Tata Memorial Hospital.



The ration kits are being distributed across south and central Mumbai



mid-day laid its hands on some pictures of the teams distributing the food kits across south and central Mumbai on Friday. Confirming the development, Noor Parkar, who works with the Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust, reveals, "We have been distributing ration to various families after checking their ration or Aadhar cards. Our volunteers have been given masks, hand gloves, and have been following all safety measures. People eagerly await the daily ration and cooperate with us fully."

