COVID-19: As Aamna Sharif's staff tests positive, actress gets tested too; shares her experience

Even though the lockdown has been lifted and the rules have been normalised, people aren't safe entirely. We all need to take precautionary measures to be safe and healthy. Many celebrities have also taken precautionary COVID-19 test to avoid the virus. While mild symptoms can be deadly too, a lot of people have quarantined themselves for safety reasons.

Now, Aamna Sharif, who lives in Mumbai, got herself tested for COVID-19 after one of her staff members was positive. The actress took all the precautions and shared the news with her fans. But, what caught everyone's attention was her gratitude towards the coronavirus warriors on social media. Here's what the actress shared.

Speaking about her professional journey, Aamna Sharif is best known for her roles in Kahin Toh Hoga, Hongey Juda Na Hum and popular movies like Aloo Chaat and Ek Villian. The actress is now seen playing the popular role Komolika in StarPlus' epic love saga – Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

There were a lot of speculations and curiosity after Hina Khan (who played Komolika earlier this season) quit the show as to who will fit into her shoes after she left on such a high note. After a hiatus of six years, Aamna has made a comeback on the television screens. She had taken a break to take care of her baby and her family returned to impress the audience in a completely new avatar.

Talking about her role, Aamna said, "Urvashi Dholakia and Hina Khan have made the character very popular but I have faith in Ekta and did not want to question her decision as to why she thought I was the perfect fit for this role. Comparisons are inevitable but I will try to make it different. I haven't watched the show before as I wanted to give Komolika my flavour."

Adding about her look, she added, "The look is very stylish and a lot of detail has gone into it especially the jewellery. The audience did not expect to see me like this but I am very excited to play Komolika."

