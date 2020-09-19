COVID-19: As critical patients rise, NMMC ramps up capacity

Amid the increasing struggle to find ICU and ventilators in Navi Mumbai, the civic body has decided to increase capacity on a war footing. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is set to add 300 ICU beds and 70 ventilators in the next 30 days.

The city has been having a tough time treating COVID-19 patients in critical conditions. The addition of new beds is expected to resolve the issue to some extent.

On Friday evening, only 13 ICU beds and five ventilator beds were available in the city. "The NMMC has 336 ICU beds and 121 ventilator beds, but they are not enough. The availability of beds changes every hour," said an officer from the NMMC. "The load of patients from neighbouring corporations and districts is also increasing," the officer added.

The corporation will add 75 ICU beds and 30 ventilators at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Vashi which is operating as a Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC). Dr DY Patil and NMMC hospitals will add 100 ICU beds and 40 ventilators soon. Also, plans are afoot to set up 125 beds at ESIC Hospital till October 30.

"Though the city has enough beds for asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms, serious patients are having a very tough time. Many patients are helpless as they can't afford private hospitals and all beds in civic hospitals are occupied," said another officer. "Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar has given the green signal to increase the strength of ICU beds and ventilators. We are hoping this will reduce citizens' difficulties."

On September 16, mid-day had reported how the city is facing a lack of beds for serious patients. It was also observed that 40 per cent of the beds were occupied by patients from Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara and Sangli.

