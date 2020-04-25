COVID-19: BEST converts seven buses into ambulances, more to come

BEST Undertaking has converted seven AC mini-buses into ambulances by removing seats and twenty more are expected to be rolled out soon. Though the BEST Undertaking did not issue any formal statement on it, its parent body, the BMC confirmed the development.

BMC officials said these 'semi-ambulances' will be used to ferry suspected coronavirus patients, or those who have only mild infection, to COVID-19 Care Centres. Seats have been removed, and the air-tight partitions have been built at the Dadar workshop protect drivers from any spread of infection.

BMC has asked BEST to prepare 20 more such buses. Some of the converted buses have been already pressed into service. BEST, which caters to 35 lakh commuters in Mumbai and neighbouring cities, has a fleet of over 3,500 buses.

Since lockdown began in March, BEST buses are being used for ferrying emergency and essential services staff. It is operating special services with 1,650 buses, 650 of which are used for transportation of hospital staff, police personnel, and government staff.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news