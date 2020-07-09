COVID-19 in Mumbai: BEST opens up bus pass counters from today

With the BEST bus service now being made available for essential and other workers, the BEST undertaking announced that they would open bus pass counters from Thursday to renew and issue new passes. A note said that 29 counters would be opened across the city and suburbs at bus depots.

A hand-written note issued by the BEST stated that the bus pass deadlines would be extended for the number of days lost when services were not available between March 22 and June 7 with a fresh receipt. In the absence of local trains that have been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, BEST buses have become the virtual lifeline of the city ferrying about 10 lakh passengers daily on an average with 3,000 buses.

As part of Maharashtra government's 'Mission Begin Again' programme, the BEST has introduced 2,132 buses operating on 82 routes in the city for essential service staff. Around 600 dedicated buses were introduced on other routes, including feeder routes in the city.

The special buses run for hospital employees, police and other essential staff are being discontinued gradually and introduced on feeder routes as there is less demand now since local trains are plying, a BEST official said.

