COVID-19: Borivli hospital doctor files complaint against municipal commissioner

The Chief Medical officer of Kranti Jyoti Savitribai Phule Hospital in Borivli east has registered complaint in to the Kasturba Marg police station against the assistant Municipal commissioner health Ramesh Pawar. The complainant Avinash Sankhe alleged that Pawar abused and threaten him to dismissal from the job when he demanded PPEPersonal Protective Equipment (PPE) units for the hospital staff, who were working in isolation and quarantined wards.



The Savitibai Fule hospital has made arrangements for the isolation and quarantine of COVID-19 patients. The hospital currently has 14 beds for the isolation and 20 beds for the quarantine patients in which seven suspect patients are now admitted and undergoing quarantine. The hospital is apparently has short supply of PPE units, and equipment which is a mandatory requirement for the staff treating coronavirus patients.



Accoring to Sankhe, initially some PPE units were provided, which have been used during the course of the treatement for admitted patients. He claimed that he informed the department about the shortfall and also wrote to the assistant municipal commissioner health Rakesh Pawar, but the stock was still not provided.

"Being the Chief Medical Officer it’s my duty to get worried in such a situation and even if a single staff is working without proper kit and without taking proper precaution it may pose a big danger to the hospital."

"WHen I was meeting other department officials at another quarantine centre at Punjabi lane situated in Borivli west, Pawar called me and he abused me and threaten to dismiss me from the job. I have complained to the Kasturba Marg police station and sent the same complaint to the higher authorities including the MC, CM, and prime minister of the INDIA," said Pawar.

This correspondant tried to contact assistant Municipal Commissoner Health Ramesh Pawar, but he did not revert and reply to the call.

