COVID-19 caseload climbs to 93,51,109

PM Narendra Modi (centre) at the Bharat Biotech facility to review development of COVID-19 vaccine. PIC/PTI

India’s COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 93.51 lakh with 41,322 new infections being reported in a day, while 87,59,969 people have recovered so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.68 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data.

The total cases increased to 93,51,109 and the death toll climbed to 1,36,200 with the virus claiming 485 more lives. After showing an upward trend for three days in a row, the active COVID-19 caseload decreased to 4,54,940, remaining below five lakh for the 18th day. The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.

PM reviews vaccine work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review Coronavirus vaccine development work there.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the day-long visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.

Modi began by visiting pharma major Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad. Zydus Cadila chairman Pankaj Patel recently said the company is aiming to complete the vaccine trial by March 2021, and could produce up to 100 million doses a year.

Modi then landed at Hakimpet Air Force station near Hyderabad and proceeded to pharma major Bharat Biotech’s facility at Genome valley to review the progress of Covaxin.

“At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far,” Modi tweeted after his hour-long visit there.

At 3.20 pm, Modi took off for Pune. He interacted with scientists at the Serum Institute of India and went around the facility, taking stock of vaccine development work being carried out there.

Gujarat sees surge

Gujarat saw a new high in its daily Coronavirus tally, at 1,607 cases, taking its tally to 2,05,116, while the death toll climbed to 3,938, with 16 more succumbing.

In November so far, the state has added 32,172 cases with an average of 1,191 cases daily. A total of 1,388 patients were discharged, taking the total to 1,86,446, while there are 14,732 active cases.

Ahmedabad’s daily tally stayed above 300 with 353 new cases, while Surat had 299, Vadodara 167, Rajkot 139 and Gandhinagar 66.

Night curfew in Leh

The administration in Leh has imposed night curfew and banned the assembly of more than four people amid a fresh COVID-19 spike, an official said on Saturday.

Ladakh recorded one more COVID-related death and 44 new cases, taking the death toll to 114 and overall caseload to 8,272, officials said.

The self-imposed lockdown by the civil society group in Leh to contain the spread of Coronavirus entered its sixth day on Saturday as the district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 12.9 degrees Celsius.

“Only the number of persons as prescribed by the administration of UT of Ladakh shall be allowed to gather under exceptional circumstances like marriage ceremonies and funerals,” the order read.

93,51,109

Total No. of new cases in INDIA

1,36,200 Total no. of deaths in india on saturday

87,59,969 patients Recovered and discharged in india on saturday

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news