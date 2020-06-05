COVID-19: Maharashtra records 123 deaths, recovery rate 43.29 per cent

With the number of deaths due to the COVID-19 increasing in the state, a total of 123 patients died on Thursday, taking the toll to 2,710. The state also recorded 2,933 fresh cases, of which 1,439 were from Mumbai. The city's total cases count now stands at 45,000.

State health department officials said that among the 123 deaths, 48 occurred in Mumbai, 21 in Jalgaon, nine in Pune, eight in Thane, six in Navi Mumbai, seven in Solapur, five in Aurangabad, three each in Raigad and Nashik, two each in Parbhani and Washim and one each in Vasai-Virar, Palghar, Panvel, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded and Yavatmal. While 71 of the patients who died were senior citizens, 92 of them were suffering from other ailments. Officials said that while 30 of the deaths occurred in the last two days, the rest took place between April 30 and June 1.

In addition to the 2,710 new cases reported in the state on Thursday, officials said that 93 patients from Mumbai and 140 patients from Thane had also tested positive, but were yet to be added to the tally. Currently, Maharashtra has a recovery rate of 43.29 per cent while the mortality rate stands at 3.48 per cent. While 30,623 patients are currently being treated at various healthcare facilities, 1,352 patients were discharged on Thursday after full recovery.



A morning walker passes by a woman going to the market to sell banyan tree leaves, on the occasion of Vat Purnima, at Thakur Village, Kandivali. Pic/ Satej Shinde

Civic officials said that six administrative wards continue to have a growth rate higher than 5 per cent and the average rate for the city is gradually declining and is currently 3.62 per cent. While G North ward still has the highest number of cases in the city, L ward (Kurla) has the second highest number of cases at 2,847. Earlier, E ward (Byculla) had the second highest number of cases, but it now ranks fourth. In G North ward, Dharavi recorded 23 new cases, Dadar 21 and Mahim six.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news