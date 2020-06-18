COVID-19 cases in India spike by near 13K cases, tally over 3.66 lakh

India on Thursday witnessed yet another single-day highest spike of almost 13,000 COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 3.66 lakh, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data has revealed. According to the ministry, 12,881 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 3,66,946 cases -- the seventh consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases. With 334 deaths in the last 24 hours, a total of 12,237 people have succumbed to the deadly disease since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.

For the 10th consecutive day, the number of recoveries (194,324) remained higher than the active ones (160,384). The recovery rate of India has also crossed the 50 per cent mark. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark -- 1,16,752 cases, including 5,651 deaths. Maharashtra alone reported 3,307 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 114 fatalities due to pandemic.

Tamil Nadu surpassed 50,000 cases with a spike of 2,174 cases taking total tally to 50,193 cases and the national capital recorded 47,102 corona cases. Delhi witnessed a growth of 2,414 cases in the last 24 hours with a total of 1,904 deaths. States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 25,093 cases and 1,560 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (14,598), Rajasthan (13,542), Madhya Pradesh (11,244) and West Bengal (12,300). The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped to over 8.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 448,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the total number of cases stood at 8,329,221, while the fatalities increased to 448,474, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. With 2,162,851 cases and 117,713 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE. In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 955,377 infections.

This was followed by Russia (552,549), India (354,065), the UK (300,717), Spain (244,683), Peru (240,908), Italy (237,828), Chile (220,628), Iran (195,051), France (194,805), Germany (188,604), Turkey (182,727), Mexico (159,793), Pakistan (154,760), Saudi Arabia (141,234) and Canada (101,491), the CSSE figures showed. With 46,510 COVID-19 deaths, Brazil accounts for the second highest number of fatalities in the world.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (42,238), Italy (34,448), France (29,578), Spain (27,136), Mexico (19,080) and India (11,903).

