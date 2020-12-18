COVID-19: Cases in city buildings still higher than those in slums

The number of new cases continues to rise across the state. The state reported 3,880 new cases and 65 deaths on Thursday. In Mumbai there were 586 new cases with 10 deaths.

Mumbai had 7,031 active patients on Thursday while the cumulative number of patients since March reached 2,84,990. The city reported 10 deaths, all of whom had co-morbidities. At least 5 deaths were above 60 years and 5 were between 40 years and 60 years. The recovery rate of the city is 93 per cent.

There are 4,404 sealed buildings in the city and 372 containment zones in the slum areas. The maximum active cases are in Western suburbs – Borivli, Kandivli, Andheri, Vile Parle. The number of cases in buildings is still higher than those in the slums.

While the state has shown a steady growth of COVID-19 cases, the recovery rate reached 94 per cent. Out of the 3,880 new patients on Thursday, 1,067 were reported from MMR including Mumbai. At least 962 patients are from Pune region and 656 from Nagpur circle.

Also read: COVID-19: Symptomatic Patients In Mumbai Have Doubled In 30 Days

In the MMR, besides Mumbai, 95 cases were reported in Thane Municipal Corporation, 77 cases in Navi Mumbai and 88 cases in Kalyan-Dombivali. There were 10 deaths reported in MMR excluding Mumbai. Pune recorded 12 deaths, Nashik and Nagpur region reported 9 deaths each.

The total number of cases in the state reduced to 18,84,257. At least 4,358 patients have recovered and there are 60,905 active patients in the state. The number of active patients was above two lakh in October.

94% - Recovery rate of the city

18,84,773 - Total No. of cases in Maharashtra



1,067 - Total no. of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours



10 - No. of deaths in city today (5 patients were aged above 60 years and 5 were between 40 years and 60 years)



499 - Patients Recovered and discharged in city today

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news