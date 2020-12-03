COVID-19 cases in Mumbai police force drop to single digit

The number of daily COVID-19 cases among the city police personnel has dropped to single digit. Since November last week, fewer than 10 cases have been reported by the Mumbai Police department, which has the maximum number of cases in the Maharashtra Police Force.

Deaths, too, have dropped significantly. Five police personnel died of the deadly respiratory disease last month, which is lowest since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus in the city. The Mumbai police, which has been on forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by maintaining the law and order and ensuring that the public follows all the guidelines implemented to stem the spread of the virus, has reported 7,029 cases, including 97 deaths, till Monday.

Currently, 230 police personnel are undergoing treatment and none of them are in critical condition. The recovery rate of the city police has crossed 97 per cent. “The intensity of the virus has reduced across the city due to which the cases within the force have also gone down, and the daily cases have come to single digit,” said Rajkumar Vhatkar, joint commissioner of police (administration).

Also Read: Mumbai reports 877 fresh COVID-19 cases

Owing to a significant decrease in the number of cases, the city police closed its three COVID-19 centres at Marol, Worli and Police Gymkhana Marine. Only one, at Kalina, with 250 beds remains functional. Together, the four facilities had 900 beds for the city’s police personnel. “If there is a surge in the number of cases, we are prepared to reopen the centres as and when required,” Vhatkar said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news