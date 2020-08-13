COVID-19 cases in Mumbai rise above 1,000

After recording fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for several days, Mumbai on Wednesday registered 1,132 of the state's 12,712 new infections. There were 344 COVID-19-related deaths across the state, and a higher number of fatalities have started to emerge from cities like Nashik, Kolhapur and Nagpur. Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 69.64 per cent.

Mumbai also witnessed a marginal increase in the growth rate as well as a dip in the doubling rate of the COVID-19 infections.

State health department officials said Pune led with the highest daily count of 2,034 cases, while Nashik reported more than 1,000 new infections. In comparison to the past few days, the count of cases went up in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Navi Mumbai with 432 cases and Kalyan Dombivli with 386 cases. A higher count was also seen in Pimpri Chinchwad with 948 cases, Nagpur with 772 cases and Kolhapur with 634 cases.

Maharashtra's recovery rate now stands at 69.64 per cent and while 13,408 patients were discharged in the state and 923 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. There are 1.47 lakh patients who are currently being treated and the highest number of active cases are in Pune.

Among the 344 deaths reported in the state, Mumbai had the highest at 50, followed by Pune with 30 casualties. In other districts, 29 died in Nagpur, 26 in Nashik, 19 in Kolhapur, 16 each in Latur and Jalgaon, 15 in Kalyan Dombivli, 14 in Sangli, 11 each in Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur and Pimpri Chinchwad, 10 in Nanded, nine in Palghar, eight in Satara, seven each in Parbhani and Osmanabad, six in Ahmednagar, four each in Vasai-Virar, Nandurbar and Amravati, three each in Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Aurangabad and Jalna, two each in Ulhasnagar, Ratnagiri, Gondia and two residents of other states. Cities like Thane, Bhiwandi, Hingoli, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara and Chandrapur reported one death each.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the state now stands at 3.4 per cent. Officials said while 238 deaths are from the past 48 hours, 66 are from last week while the rest are from the week before that.

Civic officials said among the 50 deceased in Mumbai, 39 suffered from other ailments and 30 were senior citizens. The city's death toll now stands at 6,943, and the recovery rate is stable at 79 per cent, while the doubling rate has reduced to 86 days.

Also Read: COVID-19 in Mumbai: Commuters' experience, photographs at Dadar station reveal shocking picture

The city's growth rate has increased marginally to 0.81 per cent and 13 administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average led by R Central ward that had a higher rate of 1.39 per cent. Currently, five wards have a growth rate above 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, D ward became the 13th ward to cross the 5,000-mark, while four wards have more than 6,000 cases each and three wards have over 7,000 cases each. Among the administrative wards, G North continues to rank third after K East and P North wards and on Wednesday, nine new cases were reported in Dharavi, 37 in Dadar and 25 in Mahim.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news