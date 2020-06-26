COVID-19 cases in Mumbai see surge again at 1,350

WIith more than 4,800 new COVID-19 cases registered in the state on Thursday, Maharashtra's tally crossed the 1.47 lakh mark. While Mumbai has recorded 1,350 of the total number of cases, it reached the 70,000 cases mark. The state's death toll has almost hit the 7,000 mark with 192 deaths added to the tally on Thursday, of which 109 happened in the last 48 hours.

State health department officials said Kalyan-Dombivli had 391 new cases and 477 infections were reported in Pune. Of the total cases, 63,342 patients are currently being treated and more than 3,600 patients were discharged on Thursday after full recovery. According to the state health officials, the state's recovery rate stands at 52.42 per cent while civic officials say Mumbai's recovery rate is 55 per cent. The average daily growth rate for the city currently stands at 1.72 per cent and the average doubling rate is 41 days. Of the 109 deaths that took place in the last 48 hours, 58 were in Mumbai, 17 in Pune, 10 in Aurangabad, five in Jalgaon, four in Pimpri-Chinchwad, three in Thane, two each in Akola and Vasai-Virar and one each in Navi Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Mira-Bhayandar, Raigad, Satara and Buldhana. Two other COVID-related deaths were residents of other states. Of the total 192 deaths added to the tally on Thursday, 98 occurred in Mumbai and civic officials said while 69 of the patients were suffering from other ailments, 51 of them were senior citizens. The mortality rate among COVID-19 patients in the city stands at 4.69 per cent.

According to the civic body, only two administrative wards, including T ward (Mulund) and R Central ward (Borivli) have an average daily growth rate higher than 3 per cent. Among the 24 wards, K East continues to have the highest tally with 4,903 cases while G north has 4,581 cases. The new cases continued to trickle in with 11 new cases in Dharavi, 27 in Dadar and 16 in Mahim.

