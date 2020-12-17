COVID-19 cases rise yet again in Mumbai and Maharashtra

After recording a low number of patients on Monday, the state reported 4,304 new cases and 90 deaths on Wednesday. Mumbai is also showing an increasing number of new cases. The city reported 795 patients and 12 deaths. However, more than 10,000 cases were removed from the list after reconciliation. So the number of total and active patients reduced drastically in the state and Mumbai.

The number of active patients reduced to 6,958 on Wednesday, after 1,854 duplicates and out of Mumbai cases were removed. The total number of cases also reduced as 1,972 were removed after reconciliation. The city reported 12 deaths, out of which 9 had co-morbidities. At least 10 deaths were above 60 years and two were between 40 years and 60 years. The doubling rate is now 334 days. The city's recovery rate is 93 per cent.

The total number of cases in the state reduced to 18,80,893 from 18.86 lakh after reconciliation and the recovery rate of the state is now 94.1 per cent. At least 4,678 patients recovered and there are 61,454 active patients in the state. The number of active patients was 71,000 on Tuesday.

Of the 4,304 new patients on Wednesday, 1,408 were reported from MMR including Mumbai. At least 905 patients are from Pune region and 759 from Nagpur circle. In MMR, besides Mumbai, 100 cases were reported in Thane Municipal Corporation, 115 cases in Navi Mumbai and 119 cases in Kalyan-Dombivali. There were eight deaths reported in MMR excluding Mumbai. Pune recorded 20 deaths and Nagpur region reported 13 deaths.

93%

Recovery rate of the city

