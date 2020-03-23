COVID-19 cases shoot up to 89 in Maharashtra

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope visited the facilities for Coronavirus patients at SevenHills Hospital and Kasturba Hospital on Sunday. Pic/Ashish Raje

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra shot up from 74 to 89 with 14 new cases here on Monday, officials said.

The test results of 15 of the 210 suspected cases were detected to be positive and more results are awaited.

The figure shot up even as Health Minister Rajesh Tope warned that the state stood on the threshold of a 'multiplication stage' of the virus.

His statements came in the wake of the death of a 63-year old man late on Saturday at the Sir H. N. Reliance Hospital, the second victim of COVID-19 last week in the state.

"This is the stage to exercise extreme precaution since we don't want to enter from Phase II to Phase III at any cost," Tope urged.

This is the biggest spurt of positive cases in a single day - from 53 on Friday to 64 on Saturday and from 74 on Sunday to 89 on Monday.

As the state continued to lead in the number of active cases, Tope again urged people to strictly remain indoors as 'isolation' is the key to battling the COVID-19 virus spread.

