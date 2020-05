Coronavirus Outbreak: Central paramilitary forces to be deployed in Mumbai from today

Central paramilitary forces will be deployed in several areas of Mumbai on Tuesday to assist the local police in the on-going battle against coronavirus.

"Total 5 companies of CISF and CRPF to be deployed in zones 1,3,5,6 and 9 in Mumbai from today," said Mumbai Police PRO while speaking to media.

Notably, Zone -1 is Colaba to Marine Drive, Zone 3 is from Tardeo, Nagpada, Worli to NM Joshi Marg, Zone 5 is from Dharavi to Dadar, Zone 6 from Chembur to Mankhurd and Zone 9 is Bandra to Amboli (Andheri West).

Mumbai is one of the worst COVID-19 affected regions in Maharashtra. The total number of positive cases in the city is 21,152, the BMC said. The death toll in Mumbai rose to 757 after 23 more people succumbed to the infection on Monday.

