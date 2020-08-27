COVID-19: Central Railway gets app-controlled rover robot to examine patients

Central Railway inaugurated a medi-bot named Jivaka at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Tuesday. Sanjeev Mittal, general manager of Central Railway, the principal head of departments and divisional railway managers of all 5 divisions were present in the virtual meeting during inauguration.

The Parel workshop, in collaboration with Dronstark and BGN Medtex (India) Pvt. Ltd, conceptualised and designed the medi-bot to handle COVID-19 patients and reduce the exposure of healthcare workers to the virus.

Jivaka, a remote-controlled rover, can follow a marked line to move to the patients’ beds. It also works as a virtual healthcare worker to do various activities related to the patients’ care and monitoring of vitals, such as measuring blood pressure, oxygen saturation level and body temperature, etc.

Jivaka has a two-way communication system that enables video coverage of the patient. It enables doctors to talk to the patient and do a virtual check-up by seeing the patient on the screen. Jivaka has an inbuilt device that monitors patients' temperature, blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen level. All these parameters can be checked by the doctor sitting in his chamber.

The virtual check-up of the patient will reduce the direct exposure of doctors and paramedic staff significantly. Jivaka also has a medicine box to provide patients with regular medication. Once complete check-up is done and medicine is offered, Jivaka will be called back to its deck for disinfection and then it will be ready to examine the next patient.

The Parel Workshop of Central Railway has taken a lead in the fight against COVID-19 since the very beginning. It has manufactured and provided masks, PPE coveralls, sanitizers, oxygen trolleys. It has also converted railway coaches into isolation coaches. Under the leadership of Mittal, this workshop has designed and conceptualized the medical robot.

Moreover, valuable guidance and inputs were provided by A.K. Gupta, PCME, and B.M. Aggarwal, CWE to team of the workshop under Vivek Acharaya, CWM.

Unique features



1. Fully automatic and no need of remote control

2. QR-based navigation to reach the bed and attend each patient

3. App-based devices to measure vital parameters

4. Can be operated remotely

5. Data recording of parameters

6. Two-way audio-visual communication with patient and doctor

