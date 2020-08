COVID-19: Centre considering proposal on physical Parliament session

The government is considering the proposal for a physical Parliament Monsoon session despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariates have given some suggestions to the government for the physical session following which the Centre will soon take the final decision regarding it. Sources told ANI that the government is considering the proposal for the physical session of both houses of Parliament.



It is also being considered that the Parliament session should be held from the Central Hall in two sessions daily--The first session dedicated to Lok Sabha for four hours and the second session to for Rajya Sabha for four hours.



Both sessions of Parliament are likely to be functional from the Central Hall daily except on a vacation day. Sources told ANI that the Centre is considering such a proposal but the final decision is yet to be taken.



The Parliamentary Standing Committee has already started physical meeting in Parliament House and several parliamentary committee meetings are scheduled to be held in the upcoming days in the Parliament including Ethics Committee of Rajya Sabha.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Monsoon session of Parliament has already been delayed and it is likely to begin from the last week of August or the first week of September.

