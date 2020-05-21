COVID-19 count in Mumbai inches closer to 25,000

With 1,372 new cases of COVID19 taking the total count to 24,118 on Wednesday, Mumbai is inching closer to the 25,000-mark. Meanwhile, the state's infection count has also reached nearly 40,000.

The city body are now also focussing on senior citizens and has started a survey to check their oxygen saturation levels. According to the state health department officials, Maharashtra now has a total of 39,297 COVID-19 cases and 27,581 of them are currently undergoing treatment.

On Wednesday, 679 patients were discharged and so far 10,318 people infected with COVID-19 has been sent home after recovery, said the officials. Across Maharashtra, 65 COVID-19 related deaths were reported on Wednesday, with 41 of them from Mumbai, 13 from Pune, three from Navi Mumbai, two each from Pimpri Chinchwad, Solapur, Ulhasnagar and Aurangabad.

Among the deceased, 32 were senior citizens while 48 of them suffered from other ailments. Civic officials said of the 41 casualties, 15 died between May 13-15. Of the over 1,000 new cases in the city, 150 had tested positive between May 17 and May 18 and their names were included in the official figure on Wednesday, civic officials said. Total number of cases in Dharavi rose to 1,378, with officials reporting 25 new infections on Wednesday, including six from Matunga Labour Camp, one of a containment zone. Dadar reported 11 new cases, including a 12-year-old boy, while Mahim saw 15 new infections, including five cases from the New Mahim Police Colony. Civic officials from G North ward said it has a mortality rate of 4 per cent and a discharge rate of 39 per cent.

The BMC has been conducting house-to-house survey to screen people, with 1,000 teams covering around 6-7 lakh people daily. According to the officials, over 58 lakh houses have been covered so far and 7,447 suspected patients have been referred for testing. More than 52,000 people have been identified as high-risk contacts of the COVID-19 patients and 36,167 of them have been quarantined at various facilities.

As part of the special survey for senior citizens, 10.25 lakh houses have been covered till date and 1.68 lakh senior citizens have been screened. Elderly with low oxygen level were referred for treatment to the nearby hospital or dispensary.

