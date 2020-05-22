COVID-19 count in Mumbai increases to 25,500 cases

The city crossed the 25,000 mark for COVID-19 with nearly 1,400 new cases on Thursday, while Maharashtra now has more than 40,000 cases. Figures released by the civic body indicate that the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the city are between 30-49 years old age.

State health department officials said that there were 2,345 new cases in Maharashtra while the city reported 1,382 new cases. The state now has 41,642 COVID-19 cases and on Thursday, 1,408 patients were discharged after a full recovery. State health department officials said currently, there are 28,454 patients being treated at various facilities across Maharashtra.

The total number of cumulative cases in Mumbai city are 25,500. With 41 deaths reported in the city on Thursday, the Mumbai death toll has now risen to 882 while Maharashtra had 64 deaths. The number of cumulative deaths in Maharashtra is 1,454.

Apart from the deaths in Mumbai, nine patients died in Malegaon, seven in Pune, three in Aurangabad, two in Navi Mumbai and one each in Solapur and Pimpri-Chinchwad. While 30 of these patients were senior citizens, 38 of them were suffering from other ailments.

Civic officials said that the lowest number of cases involve patients who are less than 10 years old while there have been around 9,300 cases involving patients who are in the age group of 30-49 years old. More than 7,000 COVID patients in the city have been in the age group of 50-69 years. The highest recovery rate, however, has been seen in patients in the age group 10-29 years. Civic officials said till date, 6,751 patients have been discharged after a full recovery.

As the cases continue to rise, the civic body is busy preparing the COVID Care Centre constructed by MMRDA at BKC. Civic officials said last minute work is taking some time and the centre is expected to be opened up later this week. The centre will mostly accommodate patients from slum areas including Dharavi and Govandi.

The cases in Dharavi continue to rise and on Thursday, 47 new cases were reported from the area taking the total count to 1,425 cases. The new cases included six patients from Mukund Nagar, five patients from Matunga Labour Camp and four from Shastri Nagar in Dharavi. Five new cases were reported from Dadar while 14 new cases were reported in Mahim.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news