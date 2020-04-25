COVID-19 crisis: 95 roads across Mumbai will be monsoon-ready soon

Ahead of the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) plans to complete pending work on 95 roads in the city and has therefore taken up repair and reconstruction on 207 roads in total despite the COVID-19 crisis. Of these, 95 roads are scheduled for completion before the onset of monsoon. These include 33 in the Island city, 24 in the eastern suburbs and 38 in the western suburbs. Civic officials said that the contractors have been advised to strictly follow social distancing at work while using safety gear like masks and gloves.

A decision on the roads in the Containment Zones will be taken soon.

Currently, work is underway on 35 roads in the Island city, 46 in the eastern suburbs, and 126 roads in the western suburbs. These include Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, Shankarrao Naram Marg, Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, and Harimandir Marg in the Bandra East area.

Overall, around 279 roads in the city will be brought to a safe stage (including the ones that were undergoing repair before the lockdown was announced) before the arrival of monsoon. Civic officials said that such roads will be made motorable. "With minimal vehicular traffic on the road, work is being done at a faster pace. A patch that earlier took a night to complete is now being done in a matter of hours," a senior civic official said.

