Narendra Modi: COVID-19 crisis should be turned into an opportunity for self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India should convert the COVID-19 crisis into a turning point towards becoming a self-reliant nation. "Every citizen of this country has resolved to turn the current coronavirus crisis into an opportunity. We have to make this a major turning point for this nation. What is that turning point? A self-reliant India," Prime Minister Modi said addressing the 95th Annual Plenary Session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

"The simplest method to be worked upon at present is to induce Indians to use their own products and get markets for Indian products in other countries," he added. He praised the role of the International Chamber of Commerce ICC. "ICC has contributed to the development of Eastern India and North-East India and especially supported the manufacturing sector. ICC has from 1925 onwards, from when it was formed, has seen the growth of the country," he said.

#WATCH live from Delhi: PM Modi's inaugural address on 95th Annual Day of Indian Chamber of Commerce via video conferencing https://t.co/8fPsHTBEJG — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2020

He further said that North-East India could become a major hub for organic farming by creating bamboo and organic product clusters in the region.

Earlier on June 2, Prime Minister Modi had addressed a meeting of the CII where he had said that Indian industries should take advantage of the trust developed towards India as the world is looking for a trusted and reliable partner.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever