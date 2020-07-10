COVID-19 crisis: Varun Dhawan helps 200 background dancers financially

Varun Dhawan is helping background dancers financially, who worked with him in films like Street Dancer 3D and Any Body Can Dance 2 (2015).

As the pandemic has left them without work, he was concerned about their livelihood. Dhawan prefers to transfer the money directly into their bank accounts. He plans to lend a helping hand for the next couple of months.

Raj Surani, a song coordinator and former background dancer told indianexpress.com, "Varun and David (Dhawan) sir were very concerned about the dancers because there has been no work since three to four months now. Even if shoots start, all the dancers won't get work immediately, only a few will be allowed on sets. So Varun called me to understand the plight of these dancers and we sent them a list of those who needed urgent help. He has sent a handsome amount to the bank accounts of 200 dancers, and will be continuing to help them until shoots resume properly."

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in the remake of Coolie No 1, which originally starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The new film stars Sara Ali Khan, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and Shikha Talsania, besides Varun.

