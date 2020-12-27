COVID-19: Daily deaths below 300 after over six months

A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests of people coming from other states at Kherki Daula toll plaza, in Gurugram on Saturday. Pic/PTI

India's daily new COVID-19 fatality count was reported below 300 after over six months, taking the death toll to 1,47,343, while the infection tally rose to 1,01,69,118, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

A total of 251 more deaths and 22,273 new infections were reported in a 24-hour period, the data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,40,108, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.78 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

In another development, the civic body in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city has launched an online facility for people from priority groups to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Saturday.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, citizens from priority groups in the city who have not yet registered themselves with health workers carrying out house-to-house survey or at urban health centres (UHCs), can get themselves registered on www.ahmedabadcity.gov.in.

The civic body has begun the registration process for healthcare workers, frontline workers, people above the age of 50 and those under 50 who are suffering from comorbid conditions, an official release stated.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

