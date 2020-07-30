COVID-19: Deadline to file IT-returns for FY 2018-19 extended to September 30

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2018-19 (the assessment year 2019-20) by two months. As per the new guidelines, the new deadline now to file the income tax return for this period is September 30.

In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due dt for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19(AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020,vide Notification in S.O. 2512(E) dt 29th July, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Wlzvf8S83x — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 29, 2020

Earlier, the government had extended the deadline to July 31 due to the nation-wide lockdown and the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the Income Tax Department said the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the date for filing the Income Tax Returns from July 31 to September 30. While issuing the new directives, the income tax department said, "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to further ease compliance for taxpayers CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns."

Deadline to file revised income tax returns for the FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) also extended to September 30

The due date was first extended in March from March 31 to June 30

Later in June, it was once again extended by a month till July 31

August 15 -the last date for employers to issue Form 16 to employees

This is the third time that the Income Tax department has extended the dates to file both original and revised income tax returns for the financial year 2018-19. In March, the due date was extended for the first time from March 31 to June 30. However, it was once again extended from June 30 to July 31. And after yesterday's announcement, the due date has yet again been extended till September 30.

Meanwhile, the government had also extended the last date for filing returns for the financial year 2019-20 (the assessment year 2020-21) to November 30.

