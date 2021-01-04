COVID-19: Deaths in Maharashtra and Mumbai see significant decline

There has not been a huge decline in the new cases of COVID-19 but there has been a significant reduction in the number of deaths across the state. On Sunday, the state recorded 35 deaths and Mumbai recorded three deaths. The state has 3,282 new cases while the city reported 531 cases the same day.

Mumbai has been recording deaths in single digit for the past few days. On Sunday, the number reduced to three the lowest since March. Of these, two patients had co-morbidities, two were between 40 and 60 years and one deceased was above 60 years of age. At least 581 new cases were detected in the city. The city recorded over 700 patients on Tuesday and Wednesday but the figure decreased slightly over the past four days. At least 697 patients recovered in the city and the active patients' number is now less than 8,000. The recovery rate of the city is 93 per cent.

The state recorded 3,282 patients, out of which 1,148 were reported in the MMR including Mumbai. There were 103 cases in Navi Mumbai and 109 in Thane. Nagpur recorded 594 cases and 12 deaths and 663 patients and 6 deaths were reported in Pune region. The cumulative number of cases in the state is 19.42 lakh and the recovery rate of the state is now 94.6 per cent. At least 2,064 patients recovered on Sunday and there are 54,000 active patients in the state.

BMC chief is all praise

"Mumbai has recorded only 3 deaths due to COVID-19 today, the lowest since March '20. The hard work of the state government and Team BMC is paying off. A big salute to all the doctors and supporting frontline workers and Team Media who created great positive awareness which has made this possible," BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Sunday.

