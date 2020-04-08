COVID-19 deaths in US surge past 10,000

Health official outside Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn in New York. Pic/AFP

The United States death toll from the novel Coronavirus topped 10,000 on Monday (local time), according to Johns Hopkins University statistics.

The US has the third-highest number of reported deaths from the disease in the world, only exceeded by Italy with 15,887 and Spain with 13,055, Al Jazeera reported.

White House medical experts have forecast that between 1,00,000 to 2,40,000 Americans could die as a result of COVID-19, even if sweeping orders to stay home are followed. The US had entered what an official called the 'peak death week' of the Coronavirus on Monday, while a watchdog report said that hospitals were struggling to maintain and expand the capacity to care for infected patients.

"It's going to be the peak hospitalisation, and unfortunately, peak death week," Admiral Brett Giroir, a physician and member of the White House COVID-19 task force, said.

‘$1 trillion needed for next virus bill’

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that another $1 trillion is needed for the next Coronavirus rescue package. Pelosi told House Democrats on an conference call that the current aid not enough, according to a person unauthorised to discuss the call and granted anonymity. Congress is considering more aid after passing a $ 2.2 trillion health care and economic package last month, the largest of its kind in US history.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever