COVID-19: Decline in daily figures for Mumbai and Maharashtra

With a dip in the daily figures, the state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total tally up to 16.45 lakh cases as the recovery rate now stands at 88.8 per cent. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported more than 1,200 fresh cases along with 46 COVID-related fatalities.

State health department officials reported that among the fresh cases, Mumbai took the lead with 1,222 cases followed by Pune with 501 and Nashik with 431. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Thane had 246 new cases, all other districts had less than 200 each.

The state's recovery rate continued to see progress and while 5,648 patients were discharged across the state, 1,013 patients were discharged in Mumbai after a full recovery. Mumbai's recovery rate remained stable at 88 per cent and the doubling rate increased to 115 days. Among the COVID-19 patients who are being treated, while more than 25,000 of them are in Pune, 21,950 are in Thane and 18,307 in Mumbai. The mortality rate of the state was steady at 2.63 per cent and till date, there have been 43,264 COVID-related deaths and 515 deaths due to other causes in the state.

There were 112 COVID-related deaths in the state and Mumbai led with 46 followed by Pune with nine. In Mumbai, civic officials said that out of 46 deaths, 33 patients were suffering from other ailments while 30 deaths involved senior citizens.

With a drop in cases, the city's daily growth rate dipped to 0.55 per cent as the total count stands at more than 2.51 lakh cases. Twelve administrative wards have a growth rate higher than the city's average and all the wards have a growth rate less 1 per cent each. Currently, R North ward is leading with 0.78 per cent followed by R South and R Central wards. R Central ward has more than 2,000 active cases and cumulatively 12 wards in the city have more than 1,000 cases each while four wards have 800 or more active cases each.

