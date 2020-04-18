COVID-19: Defer house rent recovery for three months, state tells landlords

In major respite for the tenants who may not be able to pay the monthly rent to their landlords and are under threat of being forced out of the house, the Maharashtra government has directed landlords to not evict tenants and allow rent payment after at least three months.

Additional Chief Secretary (Housing Department) Sanjay Kumar issued a circular on Friday in this regard.

"The Coronavirus pandemic has created an unforeseen financial condition that has impacted the income and jobs as the markets, financial institutions, factories and other financial transactions have all come to a standstill. People are not only faced with a COVID-19 health issue but also very difficult financial difficulties.

Maharashtra has a significantly large number of people who are staying in rented properties. Such people may not be able to pay the rent during such times," the circular states, asking landlords not to evict tenants if rents are not paid during the crisis.

Many social media users welcomed the decision, but also demanded the relaxation for commercial properties such as shops and offices. Some even wondered what would they do when asked to pay the accumulated rent in one go after three months.

On the other hand, some termed the decision as unilateral as it does injustice to those people who solely depend on the income from property rent for survival.

